Accused in Abu Bakar murder case gets PC

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

Notorious goon Syed Sameer Syed Shaukat alias Stylo who killed hardcore criminal on police record Habib Abu Bakar over petty reason on Tuesday night has been remanded in the police custody by the judicial magistrate, (first class) D S Vamne till November 13.

Abu Bakar’s body was found in the Wockhardt Company Chowk in Chikalthana MIDC area on Wednesday morning. Cidco MIDC PI Vitthal Pote and his team, dog squad, fingerprint experts along with senior officers DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Suresh Wankhede, and others rushed and inspected the spot. Meanwhile, the Jinsi police station special branch received the information that Abu Bakar was murdered by another notorious goon Syed Sameer alias Stylo Syed Shaukat (25, Altamash Colony). PSI Gokul Thakur and his team laid a trap and arrested Sameer and during interrogation, he confessed the murder due to a dispute over money. A case was registered in the Cidco MIDC police station. Syed Sameer confessed that he and Abu Bakar on Tuesday night bought country liquor from a liquor shop at Chistiya Chowk and went to Ambedkarnagar area, where they consumed the liquor. While returning, they again quarreled near Wockhardt Company. As Abu Bakar was not allowing Sameer to pick up a call on his mobile phone. In a fit of rage, Sameer snatched Abu Bakar’s knife and stabbed him several times on his neck. He then took out Abu Bakar’s eyes with the knife, Sameer told the police.