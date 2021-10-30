Accused of molestation case gets conditional bail

Aurangabad, Oct 30: The Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Prakash D Naik granted conditional bail to Rishikesh Bhagchand Mogal, an accused in a case of molestation of a minor girl.

Rishikesh used to frequently follow the complainant minor girl and tried to maintain contact with her. On August 12, 2021, he hold her hand and forced her to sit on his bike. A case was registered against him in the Bidkin Police station.

He had submitted an application for an anticipatory bail through Adv A N Raut. During the hearing, the accused through an affidavit accepted to remain away from Paithan tehsil and Aurangabad district. Accordingly, the bench accepted his anticipatory bail.

The order stated that the accused should be released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after the arrest. He should remain out of Paithan tehsil and even Aurangabad district. He should inform his address to the investigating officer within a week. If the accused breach the conditions, the prosecution or the complainant can apply for the cancellation of the bail.