Admissions process begins for Santpith courses; 60 seats filled; staff recruitment underway

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started the admission process to courses to be offered by Santpith. Talking to newsmen on Saturday evening, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that around 60 students confirmed their admissions for the courses.

He said that the recruitment process of the staff required for the courses had begun recently. Bamu is was entitled to handle the academic management of Santpith for the next few years.

The university launched courses in Indian Traditions and Culture, Sant Sampraday, Sant Sahitya, Kirtan, Pravachan and Philosophy. One building was constructed for Santpith at Paithan while it needs two more buildings.

VC Dr Yeole said that they would seek fund from District Planning Development Committee for it.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated Santpith last month.

A total of 17.8 acres of land was acquired near Dnyaneshwar Garden while a fund of Rs 6 crore was sanctioned. The work of an administrative building and two hostels was completed.

Bamu will hire expert teachers on a clock hour basis or honorarium, while non-teaching staff members can be recruited through a labour contractor. The government will have ownership of the land and building of Santpith while Bamu will have to bear expenses for the courses and staff.