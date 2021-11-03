Admissions process for B Arch begins

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The online registration for admissions to five-year full-time Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) courses in the Government, private unaided, university-managed departments professional educational institutes began on Wednesday.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the registration process today for the academic year 2021-22. Those who have qualified National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and HSC are eligible to apply for the course up to November 13.

The registration fee for the general category is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for reserved category) students. Candidates verify and confirm the application form up to November 15. The aspirants can get verified their documents through e-scrutiny at home or by visiting a selected facilitation centre. The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 17.

The youths will be allowed to raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login on November 18 and 19. The final merit lists will be released on November 21 and the category-wise seat matrix will be displayed for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I on the same day.

Considering the COVID-19 outbreak, it is essential to maintain the social distancing. Given this, the concept of e-Scrutiny of the documents verification and physical scrutiny is introduced by the CET Cell. The candidate can choose any one mode for document verification during online form filling.