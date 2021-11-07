Admissions process to direct 2nd Engg started

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

The admission process to direct the second engineering undergraduate degree course has begun for the academic year 2021-22.

Aspirants can register online and upload required documents up to November 15.

The registration fee for general group candidates is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for reserved category).

A candidate who has passed diploma course in Engineering with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved ) from recognised polytechnic or passed B Sc degree from an approved university, or Diploma in Vocational course in the same or allied sector are eligible to apply for the direct second-year admission in Engineering degree course.

The documents verification and confirmation of the application form can be done online mode up to November 16. The aspirants can choose the option of online or offline documents verification.

The provisional merit list will be released on November 17 while the candidates were allowed to submit grievances about the list between November 18 and 20. The final merit list will be displayed on November 21.