Aluminum wire worth Rs 50K stolen

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The thieves stole aluminum wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) amounting to Rs 50,000 from Bungalow No 8 to Cantonment, Sillekhana Raod, Padegaon. A case in this regard was registered in the Cantonment police station on Wednesday.

MSEDCL assistant engineer in a complaint mentioned that some unidentified thieves stole aluminum wires from Medhi Farm, Padegaon and Bungalow No. 8 Cantonment in the past 15 days. Around 3,200 feet wire amounting Rs 48,816 has been stolen. The police are further investigating the case.