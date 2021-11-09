AMC allows entry to vaccinated staff, visitors on campus

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has taken a vow to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target in the city. As an initiative in this regard, the administration today allowed entry at the AMC headquarters (Town Hall) to only those civic personnel and the visitors who had taken the vaccines. Meanwhile, the strength of visitors declined due to tight checking by the health team of the AMC. The tight-checking in other government offices and private establishments will also start from tomorrow (Wednesday), it is learnt.

The news spread like a fire on the campus. The checking was done at the main entrance of the civic headquarters. Hence many employees tried to gain entry through the rear entrance, but they were disappointed in finding the deployment of the health team for checking. The checking was also done by the third squad at the entrance of the headquarters' Phase III building. However, it has been observed that political leaders and activists were seen entering the office without paying heed to the AMC staff.

It may be noted that there is a shortage of staff with AMC to undertake the checking drive. There is a need for large manpower to check the visitors at the private establishments, petrol pumps, commercial markets and other places. Hence the civic administration will arrange the required manpower and undertake the checking drive, hinted the sources in the health section.

Strength of citizens taking two doses

The vaccination drive started in the district on January 16, 2021. A total of 6.07 lakh citizens had taken their first dose and 3.70 lakh persons had taken both doses in the city. Meanwhile, the AMC is worried as 90 per cent of citizens of a few localities in the old city had not taken the single vaccine.

Is vaccination mandatory?

The staff deployed at the entrance of AMC headquarters faced arguments with many visitors. They informed the staff that the Supreme Court has made it clear that it is not mandatory to take the vaccine. Then who are you to make it a compulsion?. When the health personnel told them to produce the Apex Court's order the same persons left the space without uttering a word.