AMC appoints Deshmukh as Dy Director Town Planning

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The deputy engineer (Town Planning) at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Avinash Deshmukh, has been appointed as the acting deputy director (Town Planning) recently. The town planner and deputy director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar has got retired from his service on October 31. As a result, the municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey has issued an order awarding additional responsibility to Deshmukh on administrative grounds. Deshmukh took over the additional charge on Monday.

The post of deputy director (Town Planning) is filled by the state government on a deputation basis. Earlier, the assistant director (Town Planning) Kharwadkar was given the additional charge and now the responsibility is handed over to Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the civic administration hopes that his vast experience in the Town Planning section will help the AMC to implement the Gunthewari Scheme successfully in the city.