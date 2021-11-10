AMC deploys testing teams in government; private establishments

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has deployed swab collection teams in different corners of the city. The teams will be active in various government offices and private establishments. The teams will be active from tomorrow (Thursday).

Teams functioning in general shift

The teams will be working in a general shift from 10 am to 6 pm at government offices like Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, High Court, District Sessions Court, Aurangabad Cantonment Board, Chikalthana Airport, Government Medical College and Hospital, Primary Health Centres - Cidco N-8, N-11, Kabirnagar and Kaiser Colony and tourist places - Bibi ka Maqbara and Siddharth Garden. The timings will remain the same in the Covid Care Centres in MGM and Kile Ark.

Checking of visitors in two shifts

The teams will be checking the visitors (from 9 am to 3 pm; 3 pm to 9 pm) at Railway Station and Cidco Bus Stand, while the checking at Prozone Mall (Gate I and II), D Mart (Shanoormiyan Dargah and Harsul Road), Reliance Mall (Gate I and II) will be from 11 am to 7 pm.

Rare Shift

The swab teams will also be deployed at Jadhavmandi from 10 am to 12 pm and at FAME Tapadiya Inox from 12 pm to 8 pm to check the visitors from tomorrow.