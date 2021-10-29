AMC frees land valuing Rs 1.5 cr in Jyotinagar; removed encroachment on 25x60 feet

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has razed down an illegal construction made on the No Man's Land at Jainagar Mhada Colony in Jyotinagar today. The additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam claimed that the action has been taken following a complaint made by area residents. The market value of the encroached land is around Rs 1.5 crore.

The No Man's Land is existing between two houses, built near Plot Number 50 (of land bearing CTS Number 16294/24) near Kala Vihar Apartment in Jyotinagar. This land is either owned by AMC or the state government. However, one Shivram Bansidhar Kunjar made construction on it. Three rooms and a compound wall was built on a plot admeasuring 25x 60 feet. The residents brought illegal construction to notice of the AMC. Acting upon the orders of the municipal administrator, the anti-encroachment squad without serving notice reached the spot for action today morning.

Initially, the encroacher opposed the action but got convinced when Nikam explained to him that it is government land. Kunjar was given some time to vacate the possession and then it was demolished through JCB. Amidst tight police security, the action taking team comprised of designated officer Savita Sonawane, R S Rachatwar, P B Gaoli, R M Surase and Sagar Shresth.