AMC gets Rs 6.76 Cr as Gunthewari charges; 1188 submit files

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

A total of 1188 citizens have submitted files to regularise their properties in the city under Gunthewari Act. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey warned to demolish properties in the city from November 1 if citizens do not regularise their properties before October 31, 2021.

Therefore, a large number of frightened citizens are filing files with AMC.

“So far, 1188 files have been submitted. Out of which, 694 people paid Rs 6.76 crore to the Civic body,” said Jayant Kharwadkar, Incharge Deputy Director of Town Planning Department.

Unauthorized construction done till 31st December 2020 will be regularised under Gunthewari Act. The deadline for the submission of the regularisation proposal is October 31. After that, the administrator warned to demolish the unauthorized construction. Therefore, there are queues of citizens in the ward office for the property regularisation.

The files are mostly from Satara-Deolai, Padegaon-Mitmita, Garkheda, Mukundwadi, Ramnagar, Jai Bhawaninagar, Cidco-Hudco, Jadhavwadi, Mayur Park, Harsul, Chikalthana areas. A total of 1188 files were submitted in the nine ward offices of the AMC till Saturday. Out of which, 694 property owners paid the challan. The Corporation received Rs 6.76 crore in the form of Gunthewari charges.