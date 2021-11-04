AMC hope to attract huge funds for city roads after recommendations by MLAs!

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey said that the civic administration is instructed by the state government to compile and send the list of roads recommended by the city MLAs for development. Hence, it is crystal clear that the AMC will be sending the final list of roads to the government only after receiving the lists recommended from all the MLAs.

It may be noted that the AMC had sent a list of 111 roads valuing Rs 317 crore, but the state's Urban Development Department (UDD) has rejected and told to resend it. It may be noted that the AMC administrator, during a meeting with the chief minister, had demanded an aid of Rs 317 crore for the development of city roads in September. He told the AMC to submit a detailed project report (DPR) to UDD. However, few legislators expressed their displeasure on the AMC's list. As a result, the UDD cancelled the list and told AMC to compile the recommendations of roads made by the AMC and send the final list. Accordingly, the AMC urged the MLAs to send the roads to be developed. So far, the MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsaat, Haribhau Bagade and Atul Save have submitted their lists. Now, the civic administration is waiting for the list of others so as to resend it to UDD. Later on, it is hoped that the public representatives and the AMC will pursue for the funds.

According to sources, the state was already reluctant while approving the estimate of Rs 317 crore. Meanwhile, the AMC fears that the value of roads as per final list could be around Rs 500 crore. Hence the eyebrows are being raises whether the additional funds (above Rs 317 crore) will get approved or not?