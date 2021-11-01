AMC receives Rs 29 cr as GST, stamp duty share

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The cash-strapped Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received Rs 29 crore as its share from the collection of GST and stamp duty on Monday. It has received a GST share of Rs 26.61 crore and a Stamp duty share of Rs 2.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the smiles prevailed on the faces of the civic officers and personnel as hope has been emerged of getting the salary during the Diwali festival. The salaries will probably be made on Tuesday, it is learnt.

It is learnt that the AMC pays salaries to its staff from the GST share it receives from the state government, while the money deposited in its exchequer through taxes is utilised on essential and mandatory works. The tradition is going on for the past few years.

The Diwali festival has begun on November 1. Hence the demand for salaries was being made by the employees and their associations. The AMC remained passive as it was not having Rs 22 crore to Rs 24 crore in its exchequer to pay the salaries. Hence the AMC was hoping to receive GST share for the last week. As soon as it received the GST share and stamp duty share, the administration geared up to release the payments by tomorrow.

AMC appoints 136 personnel

The AMC has appointed 136 personnel on a contractual basis for conducting Covid-testings. Their two months salaries are due. The district administration has agreed to pay the salary of one month. It is hoped that their salary would also be made on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the health section sources pointed out the administration will be giving a service extension of two months to these contractual staff."