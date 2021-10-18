AMC squad removes encroachments from Samarthnagar

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was active in demolishing an illegal construction made on 10 x 30 feet, in the Sahjeevan Housing Society, Sillekhana Road, in Samarthnagar vicinity, today. A senior citizen Sunil Joshi from the locality has made the complaint and demanded action in this regard.

The complaint stated that the illegal construction was made on plot number 4 of the above housing society. As per the CTS No - 17863, Yamunabai Ashruba Kshirsagar and Santosh Kshirsagar made the construction on a 10 x 30 feet (300 square feet) area. As a result, the entrance gate of the complainant got closed. He was unable to take out his vehicle outside the house.

Acting upon the complaint, the AMC administrator A K Pandey ordered the additional commissioner R P Nikam to conduct a spot inspection. He instructed the plot-owner in March. The AMC was told that the matter is sub judice. Hence the AMC sought legal opinion from its legal advisor and deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and then served notice to remove the illegal construction. The case was also raised in Janta Darbar of the then deputy commissioner of police Nikesh Khatmode. Later on, the police inspector (Kranti Chowk) also corresponded in this regard. When the Kshirsagars did not remove it on their own, the AMC squad demolished it on Monday.

The squad also removed two kiosks near senior police officers quarters through JCB in the vicinity. A kiosk on 3 x 5 feet, in front of Gurukrupa Apartment, on Samarthnagar to Varad Ganesh Mandir road, was also removed.

The designated officer Vasant Bhoye and his team Ravindra Desai, Syed Jamsheed and Mohammed Mazhar took the action.