AMC to provide land compensation to property-holders affected in widening of parallel Jalna Road

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration is deciding to provide land compensation as an alternate to the property-holders, whose properties are getting affected in the widening of MGM to Laxman Chawadi Road (parallel Jalna Road), soon. The land will be provided to the property-holders who had not approached the court.

The route was proposed as an alternate to Jalna Road. ironically, the work is going on for the past many years. The civic administration is facing several hurdles in widening a patch of 2-3 km on this route. The affected property-holders knocked on the doors of the court. The estimated cost of the road was Rs 12 crore, but the civic body was not having funds. Hence the MLA Atul Save and former corporator Prashant Desarda initiated and succeeded in attracting funds from the government for the road. The tender was floated and the contractor was also shortlisted. Accordingly, the 'bhoomipujan' of the said works to widen 100-feet wide road got started in 2017. However, the contractor after developing the road to a length of half a kilometre stopped the works due to the non-availability of space to widen the further road. During an inspection, it was found that there were many properties emerging as obstructions due to non-acquisition. Later on, the civic administration claimed that the issue has been resolved due to joint efforts by the AMC's anti-encroachment squad and the Town Planning section.

In the meantime, few property-holders approached the court, but there were 8-10 property-holders who did not approach the court. It is learnt that several years ago, these property-holders were given possession of land, whose CTS number does not match with the record of land submitted in the AMC. As a result, these property-holders deprive of proper property documents to fight the legal battle. Meanwhile, the AMC is thinking of providing help to them (those who had not approached the court) on humanitarian grounds. Accordingly, the proposal of allocating 600 square feet plot at Harsul to each affected person has come up. if they accepted the proposal then a major obstruction in the construction of the road will get cleared said the senior civic officers.