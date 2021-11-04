AMC to reduce carbon footprints in city; procure e-vehicles for officers, office-bearers

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

Acting upon the government order encouraging usage of 80 per cent electric vehicles to reduce dependency upon vehicles running on diesel and petrol, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is gearing up to purchase electric vehicles

(e-vehicles) for its officers and office-bearers, soon.

Global warming and climatic change have become an issue of great concern to the whole world. Hence, the movement has been launched to net-zero carbon in the cities. Taking cue of it, the AMC administrator A K Pandey has planned to

procure green vehicles from the funds granted to AMC under the 15th Finance Commission.

It may be noted that the civic administration provides four-wheelers to all the heads of departments (HoDs) and ward officers, apart from the office-bearers like the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman of the standing committee and leader of

the opposition in the body. Now, the AMC will provide e-vehicles to all of them.