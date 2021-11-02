AMC to set up Gunthewari camps in offices of political parties

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has today underlined that the civic administration will be sending teams of architects on their panel to the office of each political party in the city. The panelists will guide people in submitting proposals to regularise their illegal properties under Gunthewari Act.

Pandey said there are rumours going on that the charges to regularise the illegal properties are exorbitant. This will help understand people to know the details of area-wise ready reckoner being levied by AMC on their properties. We cannot levy ready reckoner charges of Mukundwadi on a property situated at Gulmandi. Hence to clear the misconceptions we will be reaching the offices of the political parties. The parties have agreed to extend their cooperation. Accordingly, we will send the architects on our panel to Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, MIM and other parties to inform people about the documents required to be enclosed with Gunthewari Form.

Charges as per ready reckoner

The administrator also clarified that the stand of AMC is not to demolish anybody's house through bulldozers. It is our genuine effort to regularise the maximum properties of citizens belonging to low and medium-income groups. The charges collected to regularise the properties are not uniform, but as per the ready reckoner of different areas fixed by the state government. The registration of plots is done on the same pattern. Under Gunthewari Act, we are collecting a 50 per cent penalty of the ready reckoner and regularising the properties, he mentioned.

Fate of Green Zone properties

Pandey also informed that a meeting will soon be called to decide upon regularising properties built-in Green Zones and on plots reserved for development purposes by AMC. The work of drafting the city development plan is underway. Hence, a meeting with the officer concerned and then through a discussion a decision will be taken upon them. Pandey also mentioned that the properties built on Wakf land would also be regularised with the NoC of Wakf Board.