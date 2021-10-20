AMC to start three new Lighthouse centres in city

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to establish three Lighthouse skill development centres following good response from the educated unemployed youths in the city. The project aiming at brushing the skills of the youths is implemented jointly by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and an NGO Lighthouse Communities Foundation.

Under the guidance of the AMC administrator A K Pandey, the ASCDCL additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde and AMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete are looking after the project, while the Sterlite Technology company is providing financial assistance to it.

It has been observed that 202 youths have enrolled their names for various courses from March to September 2021. Of which, 157 of them had completed their course. So far, 17 pass-outs got the employment. Besides, 175 youngsters registered for Foundation's skill development course and 90 had registered for Professional Course. Currently, the Lighthouse has training centres in Ramanagar, Misarwadi, Padampura, Raja Bazaar, Ganesh Colony, Harsul, Nagsennagar, Nandanvan Colony and Pahadsinghpura. There are 95 trainees at these centres. Meanwhile, the new centres will be started in Vedantnagar, Shreynagar, Nath Super Market-Aurangpura.