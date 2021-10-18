AMC to take drastic measures to scale up vaccination ratio; meet target

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha today has underlined that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be taking drastic measures to scale up the vaccination percentage in the city, soon. The civic administration has 95,420 doses of vaccine in stock. Four months ago, the AMC was facing a severe shortage of Covid vaccines. As a result, it had sought private participation and procured 1.15 lakh doses under the CSR fund.

Many citizens are hesitating to take their second dose, although they had completed the required gap after the first dose of the vaccine (84 days). Hence the AMC will be undertaking the drive to encourage them for taking second doses as well as others, who are hesitating, to take their first dose, said Dr Mandlecha.

The vaccination started in the country on January 16, 2021. The AMC was given a target of giving both doses to 10.55 lakh citizens. However, the AMC succeeded in administering 9.15 lakh doses (first dose to 5.78 lakh citizens and second dose to 3.36 lakh adults). Recently, under the state government's Mission Kawach Kundal, the AMC administered 30,000 first and second doses. Besides, free vaccination facilities were also provided in private hospitals to enhance the ratio. The poor response to the vaccination is worrying the AMC. Presently, 82 vaccination centres are functioning in the city.

Dr Mandlecha underlined, " Now, the AMC will be speaking to the spiritual and religious leaders; appeal to the devotees after prayers in mosques; appeal passengers at the railway station and bus stand and also utilise Ghanta Gadi as a medium for publicity. The vaccination was arranged at the main temples during the Navratri, but the response was poor. Hence big hoardings, signboards will be displayed and awareness drive will be implemented with enthusiasm."