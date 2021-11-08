Antigen test of 3 K tourists done; no one found positive

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The health Department of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation conducted an antigen test of 3,000 tourists who came here from the different parts of the country to visit 'Bibi Ka Maqbara' during Diwali vacation in view of Covid situation. The tourists were those who had not taken any dose yet.

All heaved a sigh of relief as positive found was found. The two teams of the health department carried out a test of 958 tourists in front of the ticket counter of the monument.

The AMC erected two pandals in the open space near the ticket window for the test.

In the beginning, some tourists were reluctant for the test. However, seeing that others too had undergone a test, they got ready for the test.

Ganesh Aute, Gunwant Sable, Kishor Bochare, Akshay Shelke, Kajal Prasad, Balaji Dhawale did the test of tourists. The health department teams said that the test of more than 1,033 tourists was done on Sunday while 815 tourists underwent it on Saturday.