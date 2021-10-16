Arham Urbania launched

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The Arham Builders and Developers have launched a new housing project ‘Arham Urbania’ on the occasion of Dussehra on October 15.

The site is located oppositive Gajanan Maharaj Temple near Nandigram Society in Garkheda area. Three and four BHK luxurious flats are being constructed in this project. The project was inaugurated by the founder president of the Buldhana Urban Co-operative Bank Radhesham Chandak. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal was the guest of honour. The project has excellent parking facility. The 120 flasts complex has 112 three BHK and 8 four BHK flats. It also has facilities like common gas pipeline, e-car charging point, indoor- outdoor play zone, jogging track, multipurpose hall, gym, visitors’ parking, party lawns and others. Many people visited the site during the inauguration. The directors Ashish Mugdiya, Jayesh Sahuji and Yuvraj Gokulpure welcomed the guests.

Omprakash Kela, Prabhakar Kolte, Sanjay Kenekar, Pramod Rathod, Ravi Khinvasara, Rahul Mishrikotkar, Hemant Khinvsara, Rajendra Jabinda and other dignitaries were present.