Articles worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from grocery shop

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

Thieves broke into a shop at Chinar Garden in Padegaon area and made off with dry fruits and other articles, all amounting Rs 2,71,300, including Rs 18,500 cash. A case has been registered in Cantonment police station.

Complainant Mohammad Abdul Sattar Tekiya (41, Priyadarshani Colony, Padegaon) has a grocery shop in Chinar Garden. On Thursday night, he went to home after closing the shop. Thieves entered the shop at night and took away dry fruits, oil tins and other articles and Rs 18,500 cash, all amounting Rs 2,71,300.

Tekiya came to the shop on Friday morning at 8 am as usual and found that the shutter was bent. When he opened the shop, he found that the articles were stolen.