ATDF urge tourism minister for alternative transport to shuttle bus at Ajanta Caves

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has submitted a memorandum to the state Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray and drew his attention towards inconvenience faced by tourists at world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves on Tuesday due to indefinite strike called on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staff from Monday.

ATDF president Jaswant Singh underlined that the non-operation of shuttle bus service from Fardapur T Point to Ajanta Caves (a distance of 4 km, one side) forced hundreds of tourists to walk on foot. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) granted permission to a few bullock cart riders as a temporary adjustment. The absence of alternative and affordable mode of transport pushed the tourists, ladies and little kids to face hardship.

The memorandum underlined that the world heritage site is already gaining negative publicity due to the pathetic and worst condition of the motorable road for the past four years. Frequent disruption in shuttle buses adds fuel to the anger of the tourists. If the situation is not improved urgently the visitors may strike visiting Ajanta Caves off from their itinerary.

Hence the minister should take immediate steps to overcome the ongoing damage control and deploy responsible staff to look into the matter on a priority basis.

