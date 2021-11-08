Aurangabad bench refuses date for hearing on Labour Colony issue

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court's Justice S G Mehare today refused to grant permission for 'Circulation' (Hearing) to the petition challenging the notice of razing down 338 residential quarters of Labour Colony in Aurangabad. The bench, however, orally suggested the petitioners approach the Civil Court as an alternative.

Meanwhile, the petitioners' representative Talekar and Associates immediately pleaded before the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and requested to order the vacation court (High Court) to conduct a hearing upon the petition. He okayed the plea and granted relaxation to submit a request in the vacation court to re-conduct the hearing. Adv Pradnya Talekar said, " The request to grant a date for hearing upon the plea will be made to the Aurangabad bench tomorrow."

Details of petition

The Labour Colonies were developed in six cities including Aurangabad, Latur, Beed and Parbhani in 1952. The Labour Colony at Aurangabad was developed on 22 acres of land and 338 government quarters were built. In 1979, the then government decided to award ownership rights to occupants at minimal rates. Accordingly, the ownership rights were awarded in five cities, excluding Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, in 1999-2000, the Labour Colony residents filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench, but it was rejected for want of ample documental evidence. Later on, under the Right to Information Act, the residents came to know that the then divisional commissioner of Aurangabad (in 1987) had written a letter to the secretary and informed him that there is no evidence that Labour Colony is of government.

Notices of razing down properties

The additional commissioner has issued a notice of demolishing the quarters. It was pasted on a hoarding in Labour Colony on October 31. Hence the residents submitted a petition challenging the notice. They requested to scrap the notice, the order of 99-years-lease and requested the government to acquire their structures and award them ownership rights.