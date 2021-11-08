Aurangabad to transform into Zero Carbon City!

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined the initiatives being taken to transform Aurangabad into 'Zero Carbon City' in the next five years. The climatic change has become an issue of grave concern across the globe.

Pandey mentioned that the efforts aimed at reducing the growing carbon footprints. It is dangerous to the common man, but I am surprised that the citizens are unaware of the danger. Hence the initiatives are made so that the people here do not experience the climatic change by making it a Zero Carbon destination.

There is a rise in cloud bursting, floods and cyclones in the past couple of years. The climatic change has become a hot topic of discussion on a global level. The research and study had been undertaken on it to understand the causes for the changes. Besides, policies are being framed and fixed to implement various schemes, it is learnt.

Pandey said, " The efforts are underway to reduce the growing pollution in the city. The pollution percentage will be brought down from 50 per cent to 20 pc in the next five years in phases. Besides, the union Government has granted funds to AMC under the 15th Finance Commission. It has instructed the AMC to spend 80 per cent fund on implementing a pollution-free policy. Hence the AMC will not be purchasing petrol-diesel vehicles. To make the city roads free from dust, the AMC will be constructing dividers of length 31 km on different roads. Besides, the roads are being cleaned through sweeping machines (big and small). The strength of these machines will increase in future. The fountains will be installed and the main circles and crossroads of the city will be beautified." The civic administration will also purchase five electric buses to ferry tourists to different heritage sites. There are plans to install sprinklers to control the pollution in the air, apart from encouraging usage of STP plant water in future, stressed Pandey.