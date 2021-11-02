B Ed-General & Special-course CET result out

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The result of the Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test (B Ed CET)-general and special courses-2021 was declared on Tuesday.

A total of 52,213 candidates registered for the State level entrance test while 45,132 took the examinations in three sessions on October 6 and 7.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is a competent authority for the centralised admissions, declared the result today. A total of 45,132 candidates obtained a non-zero eligible score.

Pradip Patil secured first place in the State with obtaining 90 marks out of a total 100. Nishan Chavan and Anil Khodewad bagged second place with 92 marks each.

Ejaj Deshmukh, Madhav Pinate and Vaibhav Shinde are in third place with each of the received 90 marks. The notification for the centralised admission process (CAP) will be issued soon.