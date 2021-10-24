B Ed, M Ed Integrated course CET result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of Maharashtra B Ed and M Ed common entrance test (MAH-B Ed and M Ed)-three-year integrated course.

A total of 1,507 candidates registered for the CET while 728 of them took it on October 8. The result was declared on Friday.

A total of 728 students obtained a non-zero score. Most of them will be eligible for admissions across the State.

Alisha Dhabarde topped in the State with 79 marks out of a total of 100. Sudan Dattatray and Vishnu Gundre secured second and third place with 77 and 76 marks respectively. A total of 416 students got 50 per cent and above marks.

The students can download the scorecard by visiting the port of the CET Cell. The notification for the admissions will be released soon.