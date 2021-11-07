B HMCT admission process begins

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

The admission process to a full-time four-year duration course-Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (B HMCT) has begun recently.

A candidate who has passed HSC with at least 45 per cent marks ( 40 per cent for reserved class) and obtained a non-zero score in Maharashtra-B HMCT-Common Entrance Test (MAH-B HMCT-CET) 2021- can apply for the course up to November 13 for the academic year 2021-22.

The last date of documents verification and confirmation of the application form is November 15.

Candidates can upload the required documents online from anywhere.

There are two options for the scrutiny process. Those candidates who apply and upload the scanned required documents online anywhere, need not visit Facilitation Centre for verification and

confirmation of the application form. The documents will be verified and confirmed by the FC through e-Scrutiny mode.

The candidate who opted for physical scrutiny mode will have to visit the online selected FC facilitation, as per the allotted time slot.

The provisional merit list will be released on November 17 while the date of the final merit list display is November 21. The process of submission of options form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I is from November 22 to 24.