Bag containing Rs 3.63L stolen

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

Two persons stole a bag containing Rs 3.63 lakh kept on a two wheeler at the Jain Petrol Pump in Jafar Gate area on Thursday night. A case has been registered at the Jinsi police station in this regard.

Police said, Soloman Samson Gaikwad (45, Bhavsinghpura) and Mujeeb Zulfekar Syed work as a salesmen. Soloman and Mujeeb on Thursday delivered the goods in a four wheeler (MH 26 AD 6531) and were returning after taking Rs 3.63 lakh in a bag for the delivery. On the way, they stopped at Jain petrol pump in Jafar Gate area to fill the fuel. They put the bag on a two wheeler while filling the petrol. Two persons came on a motorcycle and took away the bag from the motorcycle. There was no number plate on their motorcycle. Both of them shouted for help.

On receiving the information, Jinsi police station PI Vyankatesh Kendre, PSI Gokul Thakur, PSI Ananta Tangade went to the spot and inspected CCTV foogate. The thieves have been captured in the camera. PSI Machindra Pawar is further investigating the case.