Bail of murder accused cancelled

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Prakash Naik cancelled the bail of murder accused Uddhav Wagh for threatening the complainant Babasaheb Wagh of life after coming from the jail on bail.

Uddhav Wagh and Krishna Wagh of Chincholi Shivar had dispute over the farm limits. On June 5, 2020, Krishna’s and his cousin Babasaheb were working in the farm and had quarrel with Uddhav. Uddhav attacked Krishna with an axe due to which he died. Uddhav was arrested. The session court on September 25, 2020 granted him bail.

However, after coming out of the prison, he threatened of life to the complainant Babasaheb. A non-cognizable case was registered against Uddhav at the Chikalthana police station in this regard.

On this basis, Babasaheb submitted an application in the High Court and challenged the order of the sessions court. Adv Indraneel Satish Godse appeared for the applicant. The bench accepted the application and cancelled the bail.