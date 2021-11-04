Bail plea of Remdesivir injection black marketeer rejected

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

Judicial magistrate (First Class) S M Qadri rejected the rural bail plea of the accused Datta Rajabhau Gaat, arrested after seven months in the case of black marketing of the Remdesivir injections.

A case of black marketing of the Remdesivir injection was registered in the Pundliknagar police station based on the complaint lodged by the Food and Drugs Administration inspector Rajgopal Bajaj against the owner of the Indira Medical Stores Abhijeet Navdev Taur (Sahyognagar, Garkheda area), Mandar Anant Bhalerao (Shivajinagar, Garkheda) and District Civil Hospital employee Anil Omprakash Bohate (Shivajinagar, Garkheda). Pundliknagar police arrested them on April 16.

During interrogation, Taur confessed that he used to bring the injections from Beed and accordingly the police arrested the owner of the Renuka Medical Stores, Beed, owner Deepak Subhashrao Dhakne (32, Pangari Raod, Beed). Dhakane told police that he received the injection from Datta Rajabhau Gaat (21, Shiraput Gaat, Shirurkasar, Beed).

Gaat was arrested on November 1 and the court remanded him in police custody. The accused had applied for regular bail but the court rejected it. Government lawyer A V Ghuge appeared for the prosecution.