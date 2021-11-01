Bamu plans to promote ‘SWAYAM’ courses for students

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is planning to promote ‘Swayam’ courses soon to make students more acquainted with online learning.

It may be noted that the university conducted online examinations in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts from June to August 2021 because of Covid spread. The students faced several problems in the online examination as they were acquainted with the system. Bamu had to face criticism for errors in the result and examination.

Talking to newsmen, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that those students who would do any SWAYAM would get exemption from one subject in the undergraduate courses. The university is mulling over to make SWAYAM courses so that students burden should be reduced and he/she also get credit for doing it.

Box

What is SWAYAM

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by the Government of India to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy (Access, Equity and Quality). It bridges the digital divide for students who have remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

Box

Free of cost course

All the courses are interactive, prepared by the best teachers in the country and are available, free of cost to any learner. More than 1,000 specially chosen faculty and teachers from across the country have participated in preparing these courses for students from 9th to postgraduate.

The learners who want a certificate need to register for the final examinations.