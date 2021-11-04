Bapu Bawiskar selected for Maha Shikshak award

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

Bapu Bawiskar, a school teacher from Duttawadi (Soyegaon) was selected for ‘Maha Shikshak Award, for his ‘Neighbour Katta’ project.

The initiative became very popular. The award has been instituted by Mumbai-based R V Foundation. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will present the award to Bawiskar in a programme to be held in Mumbai on November 13.

Seeta Dalvi from the foundation said that Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsinha Disale, Dr Radhakrishna Pillai and Pramod Shinde would grace the event.