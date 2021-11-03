Be cautious! Diwali crowd may increase Corona threat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2021 10:30 PM2021-11-03T22:30:02+5:302021-11-03T22:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 3: The number of Corona suddenly increased on Wednesday and in all, 30 Corona suspects were found ...
Aurangabad, Nov 3:
The number of Corona suddenly increased on Wednesday and in all, 30 Corona suspects were found positive. On Tuesday, the number of patients were 14 and it almost doubled on Wednesday.
District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said that people are crowding for Diwali shopping. People are ignorant about using masks, following social distancing, washing hands, which are responsible for the increase in number of patients. People think that the Corona has receded but the Corona has not vanished completely. Hence, all should follow the revised guidelines and should be vaccinated, he said.
Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi - 1, Deolai area - 2 and Others - 14.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Khuldabad, Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Gangapur - 8.
2 dies; total deaths: 3612
A 70 years old man from Nandanvan Colony and 75 years old man from Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
2509449 vaccinated in district
In all, 2509449 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till November 3. So far, 1537511 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1173962 took first dose while 363549 took second dose. In all, 971938 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 604828 took first dose while 367110 took second dose.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 3
New patients: 30 (City 17 Rural 13)
Total patients: 1,49,216
Cured - 1,45,485
Discharged today: 27 (City 10 17 rural)
Active: 119
Deaths: 3612 (02 die on Wednesday)
Corona patients status in District
Date City Rural
Oct 27 10 07
Oct 28 04 08
Oct 29 09 05
Oct 30 03 10
Oct 31 05 03
Nov 01 07 01
Nov 02 09 05
Nov 03 17 13