Be cautious! Diwali crowd may increase Corona threat

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The number of Corona suddenly increased on Wednesday and in all, 30 Corona suspects were found positive. On Tuesday, the number of patients were 14 and it almost doubled on Wednesday.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said that people are crowding for Diwali shopping. People are ignorant about using masks, following social distancing, washing hands, which are responsible for the increase in number of patients. People think that the Corona has receded but the Corona has not vanished completely. Hence, all should follow the revised guidelines and should be vaccinated, he said.

Please refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi - 1, Deolai area - 2 and Others - 14.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Khuldabad, Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Gangapur - 8.

2 dies; total deaths: 3612

A 70 years old man from Nandanvan Colony and 75 years old man from Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

2509449 vaccinated in district

In all, 2509449 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till November 3. So far, 1537511 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1173962 took first dose while 363549 took second dose. In all, 971938 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 604828 took first dose while 367110 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 3

New patients: 30 (City 17 Rural 13)

Total patients: 1,49,216

Cured - 1,45,485

Discharged today: 27 (City 10 17 rural)

Active: 119

Deaths: 3612 (02 die on Wednesday)

Corona patients status in District

Date City Rural

Oct 27 10 07

Oct 28 04 08

Oct 29 09 05

Oct 30 03 10

Oct 31 05 03

Nov 01 07 01

Nov 02 09 05

Nov 03 17 13