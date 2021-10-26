Dr Nikita Raghav

Did you know?

Hydroponic plantation requires 90 percent less water than traditional farming. The water is recycled and reused multiple times as compared to the traditional farming where a lot of water is wasted by non-absorption in the crop and it just flows away. Plants in hydroponic farming are growing in just water and a special solution in a controlled atmosphere without wastage. Maintaining nutrients quality, pest free plants, temperate control results in the best and nutritious crops/fruits in hydroponic farming.

Interesting fact is plants do not change the environment they live in, they don’t move if the quality of the soil is poor, they can’t move and go somewhere where the soil is nutritious and the weather is favorable. However, unlike plants we can move, we have the power to tweak and change our idea of growth.

The quality of your plant depends on the environment it is grown in, the care that it has received since the beginning. In the same way, the quality of your life depends on the environment you have lived in. There are so many factors that count in the Quality of Human Being and if these factors are not taken care of, it becomes difficult to blossom as a human. Observe the environment around you consciously and see how you can change it for your better life. If your family loves junk food and you have been eating the same, it will be difficult for you to lose weight. If you have lived in a family or have friends circle where there is constant stress, fights, it does not support or inspire you to do your best. Start meditating and change your state of mind, change your group and live life on your healthy terms.

Make a conscious effort to fill our environment with healthy food. You can start this today by tweaking something you always wanted to, this will help the next generations that follow. Be the farmer of your life doesn’t imply to grow your food by the means of farming, which off course is superb and ideal but it is to inculcate care, warmth, and love which is a suitable atmosphere for growth so that the fruits are sweeter and of the best quality.