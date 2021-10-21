Bio-metric device in all GPs

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration has decided to install bio-metric attendance device in all Gram Panchayats (GP) across villages to keep a check on the attendance of the employees on village level. The devices will be installed in 868 Gram Panchayats.

There are 12,000 ZP employees including Gram Sevaks, primary health officers, medical officers, Panchayat Samiti employees, teachers and agriculture assistants posted in various villages across the district. However, the ZP receives several complaints regarding to the employees remaining absent from work. Taking this into consideration, ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne hs ordered to purchase bio-metric device for keeping digital record of the employees.

The device will be fixed in the Gram Panchayat office. Employees will have to visit the GP office to give their bio-metric attendance. ZP member Keshavrao Tayade said that the villagers find it hard to complete their work as employees remain absent from duty. Many villagers have to wait for eight days to get hold of the Gram Sevak. This move will surely be better for the villagers and also keep a check on the absence of the employees and make them report for duty daily.