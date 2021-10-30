Boy attacks girlfriend with knife

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

A boy attacked his girlfriend with a knife in front of the boys hostel in Kile Ark area on October 27 evening. A case has been registered against accused Faisal Teja in the Begumpura police station. His girlfriend was ignoring him. Hence, Faisal stopped her on the road, abused and severely beat her. He also attacked her with a knife due to which she sustained thigh injuries.