Bungalow of PSI burglarised

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

A bungalow belonging to a PSI was burglarised by unidentified thieves on the night of October 16. The thieves decamped with a TV and speakers. According to details, the bungalow belongs to PSI Nazir Pathan working in Jinsi police station. Thieves broke into the hall and decamped with a TV and speaker worth Rs 27,000. His son Ramiz Nazir Pathan (30, Police colony, Mill Corner) informed the police control room. A case was registered in the Satara police station.