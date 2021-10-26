Bungalow of PSI burglarised
A bungalow belonging to a PSI was burglarised by unidentified thieves on the night of October 16. The thieves decamped with a TV and speakers. According to details, the bungalow belongs to PSI Nazir Pathan working in Jinsi police station. Thieves broke into the hall and decamped with a TV and speaker worth Rs 27,000. His son Ramiz Nazir Pathan (30, Police colony, Mill Corner) informed the police control room. A case was registered in the Satara police station.