Calligrapher Hashmat Ali passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

Hashmat Ali alias Maulvi Khatib, a calligrapher and resident of Nizamuddin Road, passed away on Wednesday.

He was 62. There was a tradition of handwritten news and article in small Urdu newspapers of the city by 1980.

Khatib (calligrapher) was considered a privileged profession for writing news by hand before the arrival of the computer. He worked in several newspapers as a calligrapher.

Hashmat Ali is survived by his wife, six sons and six daughters. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Shahbazar Kali Masjid late at night. Burial was held in a graveyard adjacent to Masjid.