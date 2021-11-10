Calligrapher Hashmat Ali passes away
Hashmat Ali alias Maulvi Khatib, a calligrapher and resident of Nizamuddin Road, passed away on Wednesday.
He was 62. There was a tradition of handwritten news and article in small Urdu newspapers of the city by 1980.
Khatib (calligrapher) was considered a privileged profession for writing news by hand before the arrival of the computer. He worked in several newspapers as a calligrapher.
Hashmat Ali is survived by his wife, six sons and six daughters. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Shahbazar Kali Masjid late at night. Burial was held in a graveyard adjacent to Masjid.