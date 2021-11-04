CET Cell commences admissions process for direct 2nd-yr B Pharm course

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started the admission process to director second-year full-time undergraduate degree course in Pharmacy (B Pharma) for the academic year 2021-22

The candidates who have passed the diploma course in Pharmacy with at least 45 per cent marks (40 pc for reserved category-EWS and Persons with Disability) candidates from an approved institution will be eligible to apply online for the course.

The registration fee is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for the reserved category) for the general category and should be paid online.

The aspirants of the pharmacy course can register online and upload required documents up to November 14. The last date of documents verification and confirmation of the application form for admission by online mode and offline is November 15.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 16. Candidates can submit a grievance, if any, about the provisional merit list from November 17 to 19. The process of submission of an option form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP-round-I will begin on November 21.

Box

The facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of an application form for other than CAP seats will continue till December 19. The applications registered after November 14 and its confirmation after November 15 will be considered only for non CAP seats.