Chitrotsav at River Dale

Aurangabad, Oct 23: An International Inter-School Drawing competition was organised at River Dale High School recently. The competition touched the hearts of many young minds including Robinson Middle School from Texas US. As many as 75 students from various schools participated. The competition was divided into five categories - pre-primary, students from standard 1 and 2, classes 3 to 5, classes 6 to 8 and classes 9 to 12. The winners were: 1 - Nath Valley, 2 - Orchid Techno School and 3 -Toddlers Nursery.