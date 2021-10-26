Citizens opting for smart electronic items this Diwali

Smart TVs most sort out item

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Gone are the days when a TV only supported cable television. In recent years, home appliances have undergone tremendous upgrades. With changing technology, televisions have also become smart and showrooms of electronic gadgets are now sporting smart televisions that not only support wifi and internet, but can be operated through smart phones. Smart televisions are being given more priority along with other home appliances by citizens in Diwali shopping this year.

Television was a major means of entertainment during the lockdown caused by the corona last year. This made people realise the importance of large size TVs. Hence 80 per cent customers coming to the electronics showrooms for Diwali shopping are demanding a big panel TV. Earlier, 32 inch LED TVs were the most sought after television sets. However, now 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch TVs are being preferred. Besides, TVs with internet connectivity, 4K features, high resolution and internal apps are selling like hot cakes. Not only televisions, but refrigerators with DMR technology and increased storage facilities in double door and triple door are being purchased in large numbers. Additionally, fully automatic, front load washing machines, mixer grinders and food processors are selling in large numbers, said electronic trader Pankaj Agrawal.

Thousands of TVs to be sold till Diwali

TVs are in high demand in the electronics market. The 43-inch to 55-inch television are the first choice of customers. Bumper discounts, cash back and low interest rates have given a boost to the sales of home appliances. More than 12,000 televisions will be sold till Diwali, said Arun Jadhav, electronics trader.