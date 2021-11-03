City all set for ‘Laxmi Pujan’

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The city is all prepared for the Laxmi Pujan to be held on Thursday. The residents in the past few days were engaged in the Diwali shopping. On the eve of Laxmi Pujan, they preferred to purchase the puja articles in the city market.

During Diwali, Laxmi - Kuber Puja is held and prayers are made for happiness and prosperity in the house. The Puja of these deities brings pious and enthusiastic atmosphere. The people purchased Laxmi idol, picture, earthen lamps, lahya, agarbatti, dhup, broom and other articles need for the puja on Wednesday. Small stalls were erected on the roads at various parts of the city. Most of the hawkers had came from the rural areas.

Similarly, people were also seen crowded in the clothes stores, electrical appliances, vehicles, home appliances and sweets and other showrooms till late night.

Laxmi Pujan is generally conducted in the evening at the commercial establishments but the mahurat in the panchang is from 10.47 am to 9.02 pm. The mahurat for the puja in houses is between 4.27 pm and 9 pm, informed Suresh Kedare Guruji.

As compared to Dussehra, the prices of the marigold flowers came down. Today the flowers were sold at around Rs 30 per kg. In Jadhavwadi, the flowers were sold at Rs 15 per kg since afternoon and Rs 10 in the evening.