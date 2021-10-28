City police arrest vehicle thief from Jalna

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The Jinsi police have arrested a hardcore vehicle thief from Jalna. The police have seized three motorcycles amounting to Rs 85,000 from him.

Jinsi police station PSI Gokul Thakur received the information that a motorcycle (MH20 AZ 1626) of Imran Sandu Shaikh was stolen by Hasan Kalandar Khan (21, Alankar Talkies, Kabadi Mohalla, Jalna). Accordingly, the police arrested Hasan Khan, a few days back. During interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen some more motorcycles.

The police have seized three motorcycles from him, including his motorcycle (MH 20 EN 1295) and two stolen motorcycles, one of which (MH 20 EQ 6517) has been registered in the Kranti Chowk police station. The police action was executed by PSI Thakur, ASI Sampat Rathod, Nandu Pardeshi, Sunil Jadhav, Nandlal Chavan, Dnyaneshwar Baviskar, Santosh Bamnat and others.