Committee displeased over unsanitary conditions at GMCH

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The women and child rights committee on Wednesday suddenly inspected the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The members of the committee were shocked to see the unsanitary condition of the hospital.

The committee visited the (GMCH) at around 4 pm. Initially a review meeting was held at the college. The committee then inspected various sections of the surgical building. The surgical building has a number of important departments. Upon entering the building, the committee expressed displeasure over unsanitary conditions. The committee then took the sanitation inspectors to task. At the same time, the committee also instructed the relatives to maintain cleanliness. The committee then visited the kitchen and suggested keeping the quality of food better.

Crowd in the maternity ward

The committee was surprised to see a crowd of patients and relatives in the maternity ward. The number of people coming to the GMCH for delivery is higher. It has a high rate of direct referrals from rural areas. All these situations were presented before the committee.