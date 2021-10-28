Compensation of Rs 49 lakh to heirs of the deceased

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The motor accident claim tribunal member A S Kaloti ordered to pay compensation of Rs 49,49,753 with 7 per cent interest to the vehicle driver, owner and insurance company to the heirs of Ashok Sawant who had died in an accident involving scooter and car.

Sawant was passing through Colgate Company Chowk on Ranjangaon to Pandharpur road on May 19, 2017 when his scooter was hit by a car at MIDC Waluj. Sawant was seriously injured in the accident. He died about a month later during treatment. As huge amount was spent on his treatment, his wife filed a case in the tribunal through adv Sunil Hiwale. Sawant was the only bread earner in his house. His death permanently cut off the family income, said adv Hiwale.