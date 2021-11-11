Complaint of Wankhede’s aunt sent to seniors

Aurangabad, Nov 11: State minority minister Nawab Malik's allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) divisional director Sameer Wankhede are defaming the family. In this regard, the aunt of Wankhede lodged a complaint in the Mukundwadi police station to register a case against Malik under the atrocity Act. The complaint application has been sent to the senior officers, informed the senior PI of the Mukundwadi police station Manoj Pagare.

Wankhede’s aunt along with the family members lodged a complaint at Mukundwadi police station in this regard on Tuesday. According to the complaint, Sameer Wankhede belongs to the scheduled caste category but he is being defamed by mentioning him as a Muslim. It has brought defame to the Wankhede family. The family members and relatives are suffering mental torture due to the allegations. The senior officers had the right to take a decision regarding the Atrocity Act cases and hence the complaint has been sent to them. Similarly, the person against whom the complaint is submitted has made the statement at Mumbai and the complaints against it have been lodged at various places in the state. All these applications will be transferred to Mumbai. This application will be sent to Mumbai police and the seniors will decide it, Pagare mentioned.