Conditional bail in cannabis possession case

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The additional session judge S J Ramgadiya granted conditional bail to applicant Syed Naziroddin Syed Riyazoddin (Katkat Gate) in the case of possessing cannabis in little quantity on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 on Monday.

Police acting on a tip-off arrested Naziroddin and seized 101 grams of cannabis from him on October 24, 2021. He was later remanded in police custody between October 25 and 27.

As per section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs Prevention Act, possessing more than 1 kg cannabis means that it is being used for sale while only 101 grams was seized from Naziroddin.

He was also remanded in police custody and enough time was given for investigation and hence he is eligible for bail. Adv G S Mundada appeared for the accused.