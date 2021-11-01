Congress appeals to take up Gunthewari issue after civic elections

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The Aurangabad City Congress Committee (ACCC) has appealed to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to take up the issue of the Gunthewari Act after the civic elections. The AMC administration should take the newly-elected corporators into the confidence and then settle the core issue.

While addressing a press conference, the ACCC president Hisham Osmani and the member of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Prakash Mugadiya underlined," We will request our party superiors to pursue the demand of reducing water tax bills and supply water in the city on alternate days."

They also demanded the issuance of white papers on the AMC's functioning. The other demands include the installation of statues of late prime minister Indira Gandhi, former CMs Shankarrao Chavan and Vilasrao Deshmukh. They also demanded to name the Government Cancer Hospital (in Aurangabad) after Vilasrao Deshmukh.

In reply to a question, the duo clarified that although Congress is a component of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but we have the right to represent our say and maintain our identity.

Many office-bearers including Moin Harsulkar were present on the occasion.