Construction of imp roads halt's for want of fund from government

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has shown an inability in completing the concretisation and tarring of important roads in the city for want of funds from the state government.

It may be noted that the government had sanctioned Rs 152 crore for the development of 23 road works in the city. To complete the task in time, the road works were allotted to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC). The total length of these roads was 25.63 km, according to the sources.

Of all, the AMC was given the responsibility of developing nine roads valuing Rs 50.58 crore. The length of these roads was 10 km. The AMC received the aid of Rs 15.04 crore and it completed five road works. However, the works of four important roads got halted as it has not received funds of Rs 35 crore. Hence, the civic authorities hope that the works will be restored after the Diwali festival. The development of roads by MIDC and MSRDC is nearing completion, said the sources.

Roads to be tarred by AMC

- Wockhardt Company to Jaibhavani Chowk (Naregaon)

- Railway Station to Tirupati Enclave and

- Amarpreet Hotel Chowk to Ekta Chowk.

Roads to be concretised by AMC

- Deepali Hotel to Mukundwadi Railway Station.

- Pundaliknagar to Cidco N3, High Court (N-4) to Kamgar Chowk main road.

- Bhavani petrol pump (Cidco N2) to Thackarenagar (Cidco, N2) main road.

- Mahalaxmi Chowk to Lokshahi Colony.

- Agrasen Chowk to Central Excise Office and

- Jalna Road to Apex Hospital.